Vertex Dispenser demo out now on Steam

The video above is a trailer for Vertex Dispenser, a new indie puzzle game in which you must surround segments of a shape to capture it, and then the colours of your captured vertices to gain power for special abilities. You don't just fight for control of doughnuts, there are hundreds of shapes and maps to master. It's an RTS/puzzle game that seems to be designed to melt your brain from within. RPS have word that there's a demo out right now on Steam . Go forth and conquer those doughnuts, in the name of PC Gamer.