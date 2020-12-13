Velocity Micro Raptor eS40 desktop review

I don't know much about raptors outside of the fact that they can open doors and seem like absolute jerks. I'm assuming Velocity Micro's Raptor eS40 desktop isn't actively trying to kill me, but it is a pint-sized powerhouse that will surprise you with its performance. So, I guess that's like a raptor.

Technical Specs Processor: Intel Core i9-10900k, 10 core processor, overclocked to 5.1GHz all cores

Graphics: 10GB NVIDIA Geforce RTX 3080 graphics

Memory: 32GB Premium Crucial Ballistix RGB DDR4-3200 RAM

Storage: 1TB Samsung 970 Pro + 4TB HDDstorage

Connectivity: 2 x USB 1.0, 4 x USB 2.0, 1 x USB 3.0, 2 x USB-C, 1 x USB 3.0, Bluetooth

OS: Windows 10 Home/Pro 64-Bit

Dimensions: 12 x 14.5 x 8 inches

Weight: 35 lbs

Warranty: 1 year parts and lifetime labor warranty

Price: $3400

The Velocity Micro comes armed with an overclocked Intel Core i9 10900K, 32GB Crucial Ballistix RGB DDR4-3200 RAM, a 1TB Samsung 970 Pro SSD and 4TB HDD storage, and finally, a 10GB Nvidia Geforce RTX 3080 graphics card. This particular config runs for $3,400, but you can choose from numerous Intel and AMD specs starting from $1,300.

There's a lot to like about this high-end build, specifically if you're looking to run games like Cyberpunk 2077 or Assassin's Creed Valhalla at a stable frame rate with all the graphical bells and whistles turned up to the max. I would have preferred a larger SSD instead of the 4TB HDD since the 1TB Samsung 970 Pro will fill up fast.

It's also important to note that Velocity Micro has confirmed that they have stock on RTX 30-series for custom orders, so if you're in the market for a new GPU, this is one way to get one.

Benchmarks Cinebench R20: 64653 (multi-core) 520 (single-core)

Geekbench 5: 11449

3DMark Fire Strike: 29811

3DMark Fire Strike Ultra: 10497

3DMark Time Spy: (GPU) 17651, (CPU) 14444

3DMark Port Royal: 11400

PCMark 10 Express: 5365

Division 2 (Ultra): 156 fps (1080p) 118 fps (1440p) 66 fps (4K)

Gears Tactics: (Ultra): 155 fps (1080p) 124 fps (1440p) 75 fps (4K)

Troy: Total War (Ultra, Battle): 129 fps (1080p) 101 fps (1440p) 53 fps (4K)

Metro Exodus (Ultra RTX Off/On): 124/105 fps (1080p) 105/82 fps (1440p) 68/47 fps (4K)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider (Ultra, RTX Off/On): 118/100 fps (1080p ) 90/68 fps (1440p) 69/56 fps (4K)

Watch Dogs Legion (Ultra, RTX Off/On) 74 fps (1080p) 84/54 fps (1440p) 56/26 fps (4K)





I like the new NX2 chassis design; it's clean, sleek, and doesn't look as crowded as other small-factor cases, and it seems like it has better airflow than other teeny cases, too. The pull-out handle is a smart touch, especially if you're planning on using this rig as a portable workstation. It has the CPU performance and RAM to run all the non-gaming related tasks you want in a workstation.

The eS designation is short for esports, which makes sense. The system's weight and size are appealing, especially if you've got a dozen or so of these guys you need to set up pretty fast for tournaments. It travels well at 15 lbs, and the pop-up handle is something I want to see in more mini-cases. If you plan to move the system around a lot, you may want to skip on the tempered glass side panel to be on the safe side. Though you'd miss out on the intense indigo blue RGB light coming from the RAM and four fans, which is very much my vibe.

I wish there was something that could have been done about the two long CPU cables since every other cable is neatly tied and tucked away from being an eyesore. Maybe a little bracket to loop them under the top of the case would have kept the wires out of sight. This also may just be something that bothers me specifically, but it's a small nitpick on an otherwise lovely, minimalist design that plays it pretty safe.

Gaming on the Raptor did not disappoint either; the RTX 3080 delivers impressive results, as expected. This is the third system I've gotten in with an RTX 3080 inside, and I'm still blown away by the framerates: an average of over 140 fps on our games at 1080p, 112 fps at 1440p, and 65 fps at 4K. Seeing scores above 155 fps on system hogs like Total War and Gears Tactics is impressive.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Velocity Micro) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Velocity Micro) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Velocity Micro)

Of course, these numbers are with ray tracing turned off. Turned on, we took some big framerate hits in games such as Cyberpunk 2077 and Watch Dogs Legion, which hovered in the mid-high 20s fps count at 4K. Thankfully, ray-traced gaming at 1080p and 1440p produces better results, but not as high as we would have liked. So, it'll take some tweaking on your end if you're dead set on playing your games with RTX on. Cyberpunk 2077 is more demanding than we pretty much all expected, though turning on DLSS has made playing in 4K more bearable.

The smaller NX2 case makes the Velocity Micro an ideal living room gaming PC. It fits perfectly into one of the empty cubbies in my TV stand that is currently reserved for either a PS5 or Xbox Series X (honestly, whichever one is in stock, I don't care at this point). The TV I have at home is an LG UHD 55-inch UK6500 Series that does 4K HDR at 60Hz (and 120hz at 1080p). Playing Cyberpunk 2077 and Dragon Quest XI on a massive 4K screen on my couch almost made me forget that I most likely won't find a next-gen console till sometime next year.

(Image credit: Velocity Micro)

With a PC this powerful, though, you might feel limited by the average TV's refresh rate. Using V-sync to lock the framerate to 60 or 120fps is disappointing when you know the RTX 3080 can do better.

It's versatile, then: The perfect size for a living room PC, but with more than enough power to work for professionals and gamers with high-end displays.