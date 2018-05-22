Save 20 percent at Monoprice today with this coupon

Monoprice is good place to go shopping for different types of cables, many of which are nice and cheap, though it also sells computer monitors, headsets, and a bunch of other stuff. If you haven't checked the site out, today's a good day to do so—Monoprice is pushing 20 percent coupon code (MAY22) that its says works with "almost everything" on the site.

The fine print says it's good for today only and excludes gift cards and "select products." On the handful we tested it on, including a certified premium HDMI cable (which is handy for 4K displays), it worked, though it appears to be limited to Monoprice's own brand products.

Here are a few different items that we tried it on:

We also ran across a few items that were out of stock, such as an RGB mechanical keyboard and a couple of 144Hz monitors. So if you find a deal you like, pounce on it.

