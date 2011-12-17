Ultimate Christmas Giveaway: Win a Minecraft poster signed by Notch

Apologies: we're facing some technical trouble. If the link above isn't working for you, please click here

Welcome to the PC Gamer Ultimate Christmas Giveaway ! This is the biggest competition we've ever done: packed with peripherals, games, and exclusive items signed by some very important people. Why are we doing this? Because it's Christmas! And we love you.

The Ultimate Christmas giveaway will run until Christmas Eve. Every day we'll be posting about a new prize that's up for grabs, and you'll have 24 hours after the time of publishing to enter. Sadly, we're only able to open this competition to UK residents.

Our old Minecraft server was a wonderful place, full of amazing constructions. Sadly it was also laggy and unstable, so we were recently forced to hit the big red 'reset' button and start over again. Before we did though we created these enormous posters rendering our old spawn area to commemorate it. Better yet, we sent them to Mojang, where Notch and the guys all signed them, just for you. Now here's your chance to win one!

Check inside for details:

Remember, you can also win one of these posters via the Christmas build competition on the Minecraft server itself, so get building!

To win one, just follow these instructions:

I want you to design me a Minecraft monster. Something as scary as Creepers and as unnerving as Endermen.

The best, funniest and most intimidating enemies/entries will win one of these lovely posters. If you win, you'll get a private message via the forums. Let us know your address and we'll send you your prizes shortly after Christmas. Remember, this competition is open to UK readers only. Also, if you don't claim your prize within three weeks of being notified we'll offer it to someone else. Full terms and conditions can be found here .

Happy crafting! Remember to check back at 4.30 tomorrow for the next big prize, and be ready to upgrade your rig.