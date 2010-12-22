UK Christmas bonanza - Day 9: Win a Razer headset

Welcome to day nine of the PC Gamer UK Christmas bonanza. Given the freezing weather we've devoted today's competition to keeping your ears warm. We have two headsets to give away, both of which will keep your ears nice and toasty for the winter. As an added bonus these cutting edge cans also come packed with technology that will make your games sound amazing. A Razer Carcharias gaming headset and a set of Razer Orca gaming and music headphones are both for grabs, so read on for your chance to win.

Here's an overview of today's terrific prizes, provided by Razer .

Razer Carcharias gaming headset

The Razer Carcharias gaming headset is designed to bring the best out of the audio in your games, while also letting you communicate seamlessly with your team mates. The pumped up bass will bring extra crunch to every round fired and the noise cancelling microphone will help you deliver crystal clear orders to your teammates in the midst of the fiercest battles. The circumaural padding is designed to surround your ears in comfort for better sound and reduced sibling/spouse distractions.

Headphones



Frequency Response: 20 - 20,000 Hz



Impedance: 32 Ω at 1kHz



Sensitivity (@1kHz, 1V/Pa): 102 dB ± 4dB at 1 kHzMax



Input Power: 200 mW



Drivers: 40 mm, with neodymium Magnets



Microphone



Frequency Response: 50 - 16,000 Hz



Sensitivity( @1kHz, 1V/Pa): -37 dB ± 4dB



Signal-to-Noise Ratio: 50 dB



Pick-up pattern: Unidirectional



Cable: 3 meters, Braided Fiber Sheath



Connector: 3.5 mm jack (headphone and mic)



Razer Orca Gaming and Music headphones

If there's one drawback to the Razer Carcharias gaming headset, it's that it's nowhere near bright green enough. Thankfully, we've got fans of flourescent lime well and truly covered with a set of Razer Orca gaming and music headphones . They sound even better than they look, with tones designed to bring out the best from your gaming collection and your music library. A plug and switch extension makes it easy for you to switch your 'phones between your PC and your music player. The super comfortable cushioning will ensure comfort over long listening sessions.



Frequency Response: 15 - 21,000 Hz



Impedance: 32 O at 1kHz



Input Power: 200 mW



Drivers: 40 mm, with neodymium magnets



Cable: 1.2m braided fiber + 2 meter braided extension cable



Connector: 3.5 mm headphone jack



The snow just isn't stopping. We don't know where it's coming from, only Jack Frost, Santa Clause and select members of the Illuminati know that. There's an increasing risk that we'll be snowed into the office forever, and be forced to eat our keyboards to survive. We'd rather that didn't happen, so we need your help. To win, post in the comments below with a plan to help us escape the ice covered building. You must live in the UK to enter. We've got one of each headset to give away. The weirdest and most wonderful ideas will win. We'll decide the winners, and which headphones go to who, tomorrow.

There'll be another competition tomorrow as well, and on each day leading up to Christmas. Stay tuned for a chance to win our special Christmas day prize, a 240GB Corsair solid state drive worth £375.

And the winners are:

Illuria – Green

TexMex93 – Black

I'll get in touch via PM, guys, but you'll get the gifts after New Year