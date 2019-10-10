Ubisoft is turning Watch Dogs into a 'cybermystery' cartoon for pre-teens

Ubisoft has plans to adapt several of its games into animated shows, building on four seasons of its Rabbids cartoon. Rayman, Far Cry and Watch Dogs shows are all being developed, but some might be less recognisable than others.

Rayman and Hungry Shark are getting family-friendly spin-offs, which isn't surprising, but Watch Dogs is being turned into a mystery show for tweens, which seems worlds away from mature setting of the games. I doubt it's going to be tackling surveillance, but I quite like the idea of a less violent Watch Dogs—where the ability to run around killing everyone always seemed at odds with the story.

Far Cry: Blood Dragon, meanwhile, serves as the inspiration for Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Vibe. After Trials of the Blood Dragon, I think the joke has worn a bit thin, but I'm still a sucker for the aesthetic. Check out the poster below.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

While these shows are being developed by Ubisoft, Netflix is also working on a movie based on The Division, unfortunately. At Ubisoft's E3 press conference, it also gave the floor to It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia's Rob McElhenney, who announced Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet. Ubisoft apparently consulted on the show, which stars McElhenney as the creative director of an MMO. It doesn't look very good.

Cheers, Hollywood Reporter.