Try AMD's latest GPU driver if Watchdogs: Legion, Dirt 5, or Godfall is running slow

If you have been fortunate enough to get your hands on a Radeon RX 6000 series graphics card, the last thing in the world you want to see is "lower than expected performance" in some games. Yet that can happen in Watchdogs: Legion and Dirt 5, according to AMD, which says its new Adrenalin driver (v20.11.3) fixes the issue.

A couple of other issues specific to the Radeon RX 6000 series include corruption in Red Dead Redemption 2 at 1080p, and corruption on character models in Crysis Remastered. This driver fixes those as well.

In addition, AMD notes that its latest GPU driver fixes lower than expected performance in Godfall for users running a Radeon RX 5000, 500, or 400 series graphics cards.

Other fixes include:

Godfall is not detected or listed in Radeon Software gaming tab.

Fixed some intermittent crashes found in Total War Saga: Troy and World of Warcraft: Shadowlands.

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands may fail to launch when DirectX 12 API is selected on Windows 7 system configurations.

Fixed some intermittent crashes found in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War with DirectX Raytracing enabled.

HDR on supported Windows 10 desktops might get disabled when Doom Eternal starts rendering in HDR mode.

Fixed issues found on Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premier, and FinalWire AIDA64.

Several other bugs will have to wait for another day, to be exterminated. Among them are intermittent crashes when enabling ray tracing in Metro Exodus, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Battlefield V, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. There's also a bug that is causing Oculus Link users to experience crashes when running a graphics card based on AMD's Polaris or Vega GPUs.

Beyond the fixes, the 20.11.3 driver release is optimized to deliver the best performance for Immortals Fenyx Rising, and adds support for Vulkan ray tracing extensions, the latter of which the Khronos Group finalized last week.

You can install the latest driver through AMD's Radeon Software utility, or download and install it manually from AMD's driver page.