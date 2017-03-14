Watch Tripwire and Antimatter Games talk Rising Storm 2 Vietnam at the PC Gamer Weekender

"Rising Storm 2 pushes the asymmetry of Rising Storm into the air and under the ground," is how Tyler described Tripwire Interactive's latest Vietnam War-inspired venture when he went hands-on last year.

If you managed along to last month's PC Gamer Weekender, you might've tried out the incoming tactical FPS for yourself, and you may even have sat in on Tripwire and Antimatter Games' talk—where Alan Wilson, Adam Hatch and Jack Hackett took to the main stage powered by Omen by HP to discuss all things Rising Storm 2.

If you weren't able to make it over, here's your chance to catch up: