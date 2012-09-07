Trials Evolution: Gold Edition motors onto PC early 2013

RedLynx's platform-racer series captures the joy of awkwardly heaving bikes over increasingly complicated obstacle courses, but we tasted the dust when Trials: Evolution released solely for the Xbox 360 in April. Thankfully, Trials Evolution: Gold Edition skids back home to the PC in early 2013.

Publisher Ubisoft says that the Gold Edition includes 120 "newly optimized and enhanced" tracks, skill games, and multiplayer levels, as well as all the content from Trials HD, so we won't miss a thing. If anything, you can look forward to more bone-crushing accidents in glorious clarity.