Trails in the Sky is Carpe Fulgur's next project, their biggest localisation job yet

Carpe Fulgur - the tiny translation/localisation team that brought the West Recettear , Chantelise and Fortune Summoners - is doing just fine, as reported on the company's blog . They may have been outwardly fairly quiet since the release of Fortune Summoners, but they've been beavering away at their biggest localisation job yet: XSEED's Trails in the Sky. To clarify: they're doing the second chapter of the celebrated JRPG series, with the first heading to Western PCs sometime this Winter, without their involvement.

Other tasty TitS-bits from the post include the fact that Recettear has sold a whopping 300,000 copies to date, which along with the "successful" Chantelise and Fortune Summoners means that "Carpe Fulgur has never been healthier" - something that should ease the minds of fans worried that the team may have fallen off the map.

As for the just revealed Trails in the Sky: SC, Carpe Fulgur's Andrew Dice is of the opinion that it is "not just our largest localization to date, but is without hyperbole one of the largest projects in the history of the industry." Blimey. Carpe Fulgur are handling the localisation of Trails SC [Second Chapter], while FC [First Chapter] "was done some years ago and nearly drove poor Jessica Chavez of XSEED mad in the attempt". That's coming to PC this Winter, while Carpe Fulgur's herculean effort is arriving next year. There's also a third chapter awaiting translation - but let's not get ahead of ourselves.

My JRPG knowledge has seriously lapsed since the late 90s, but I've heard good things about Trails in the Sky. As with the Ys games, Trails will be heading to Steam. Read Andrew Dice's blog post for more info, or stick around for a ridiculously brief announcement trailer.

(Ta, PCGamesN .)