Tomb Raider 2 fan remake gets a photomode, looks slick

Tomb Raider: The Dagger of Xian is a partial remake of Tomb Raider 2 in Unreal Engine 4 being made by fans. There's a demo you can play, and it's just been updated with a photomode as well as some other improvements, including new water simulation rendering, volumetric lighting, an alternative outfit for Lara and more characters models in the Rewards menu, as well as an option to highlight climbable ledges with white decals. Of course that can be turned off if you prefer your old-school difficulty.

The Dagger of Xian is the work of a modder named Nicobass, with help from a few other fans. It's only a slice of the full game, and apparently a future update will add Croft Manor as a playable area. Before you take to the comments to shout about an incoming cease-and-desist, Crystal Dynamics has said that it's OK with this fan project as long as it remains strictly not-for-profit.

You can download the current 1.2 demo of The Dagger of Xian from here. Good luck fighting the spiders.