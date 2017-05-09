Tokyo 42 release date set, celebrates with 4.2 second-long trailer

SMAC Games and Mode 7's Tokyo 42 has drip fed us slivers of its gorgeous neo-futuristic world since its reveal last year—showcasing the grim business of murder, its multi-layered missions and frantic Cop Drop minigame, among other things. Now, it's finally got a PC release date: May 31, 2017.

"Your time is precious," says the following announcement trailer, "so here's Tokyo 42 in 4.2 seconds", before doing this:

On the off-chance you've missed Tokyo 42 until now, you can see there that it's a stylish isometric shooter—one which lets you play as a gun-toting action hero, or a shadow-hugging stealth assassin. Billed as "the lovechild of Syndicate and GTA 1", you've been framed for a murder you didn't commit and are thrown head-first into a world where just about everyone is out for themselves as you seek to prove your innocence.

Doing so isn't easy, of course, but after going hands-on at this year's EGX Rezzed in London I can confirm it's as neat as it looks. I fared better as a sharpshooter in my short playthrough, however one particular shootout saw me negotiating a frenzied public all the while duck and covering for my life. I died, but it was great fun nevertheless.

Again, Tokyo 42 is due May 31. More information can be found via the game's official site.