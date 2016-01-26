TMNT: Mutants in Manhattan officially revealed

There are several things about Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles that go way over my staid head. Why are the mutant ninjas turtles, for one? And wouldn't adult mutant ninja turtles be a more effective crime-fighting force? Despite these philosophical questions, Platinum still manages to make me want to control a cel-shaded ninja turtle in that there videogame: Mutants in Manhattan.

Mutants in Manhattan will arrive in summer this year, and although there's a mere flash of actual fighting in the trailer it comes off as slick, explosive and colourful enough to stop it looking too much like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: A Telltale Game.

Better still, while previous ratings leaks for the game have suggested it was bound for PC, this trailer confirms it. Platinum's Legend of Korra didn't have the most lavish PC port, but by most accounts, Transformers: Devastation was an improvement. Hopefully the studio is comfy enough with PC by now to make Mutants in Manhattan a hit the first time round.