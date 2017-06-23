Titanfall 2's next update introduces another map from the first game

Popular

War Games is coming later this month.

Titanfall 2's next update is set to launch on June 27, and in keeping with previous updates it will introduce a map from the previous game. The War Games map was a DLC-only map in the first Titanfall, but it was also among the most visually striking, with its mix of steely architecture and fluorescent-hued gridded walls.

"Pilots on the Frontier frequently use simulator pods to train, using life-like recreations of historical battles as combat scenarios. War Games highlights the civilian shops, tall buildings for window-to-window fighting, and city streets for Titan combat from the Battle of Angel City, and the large, open tank garage facilities for hand-to-hand Pilot combat from the Battle of Airbase Sierra," the description reads.

There's also a new Live Fire map in the form of Traffic, which as the name implies, features a gridlocked road underpass clogged with static traffic. More minor additions include a third weapon slot, so you'll be able to have a primary and a secondary weapon, in addition to your anti-titan weapon.

The full update is over here.

