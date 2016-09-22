Check out the Titanfall 2 graphics options

Earlier this week, I got to spend an entire day playing Titanfall 2's complete multiplayer mode in it's ideal form: at 2560x1440 on a G-Sync monitor pushing over 120 Hz and the settings cranked up. I don't know the exact framerate the game was running at, but my trained eye tells me it was at least 120—and running at a constant framerate without hitching. These were powerhouse PCs, so I can't speak to how well the average player will be able to run it, but signs point to a fairly optimized release. Cross your fingers.

It looks and feels great, and the graphics options back it up. Titanfall 2 doesn't have a slider for every tiny graphical detail, but the necessary PC settings are there—no huge omissions and no extraneous nonsense. Clean.

I turned up the FOV right away, but wasn't allowed to poke at much else. The builds were still a bit early, and I wasn't there to stress test the game anyway. We'll be sure talk about performance more once Titanfall 2 releases on October 28th, so check out some PC multiplayer footage in the meantime.