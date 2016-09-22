Popular

Check out the Titanfall 2 graphics options

By

We won't mech you look, bot you really should.

Earlier this week, I got to spend an entire day playing Titanfall 2's complete multiplayer mode in it's ideal form: at 2560x1440 on a G-Sync monitor pushing over 120 Hz and the settings cranked up. I don't know the exact framerate the game was running at, but my trained eye tells me it was at least 120—and running at a constant framerate without hitching. These were powerhouse PCs, so I can't speak to how well the average player will be able to run it, but signs point to a fairly optimized release. Cross your fingers.

It looks and feels great, and the graphics options back it up. Titanfall 2 doesn't have a slider for every tiny graphical detail, but the necessary PC settings are there—no huge omissions and no extraneous nonsense. Clean.

I turned up the FOV right away, but wasn't allowed to poke at much else. The builds were still a bit early, and I wasn't there to stress test the game anyway. We'll be sure talk about performance more once Titanfall 2 releases on October 28th, so check out some PC multiplayer footage in the meantime. 

James Davenport

James is PC Gamer’s bad boy, staying up late to cover Fortnite while cooking up radical ideas for the weekly livestream. He can still kickflip and swears a lot. You’ll find him somewhere in the west growing mushrooms and playing Dark Souls.
See comments