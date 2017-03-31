Titanfall 2 free trial and double XP weekend is now underway

The Titanfall 2 free weekend that EA announced last week is now underway. Running until April 3, the four-day trial will give players access to the game's full multiplayer mode, as well as the Training Gauntlet and the single-player mission The Beacon.

The trial coincides with the launch of the new Colony Reborn DLC, a reworking of the Colony map from the original Titanfall that also includes a new weapon, a new execution move, and various new cosmetic items. In keeping with EA's promise from last summer, the DLC is free for all Titanfall 2 owners.

And for those who already own the game, Respawn is also offering double XP over the same weekend stretch. Full details about all of it are up at ea.com.