Welcome to this week's winners , our regular round up of the week's competitions. If you've entered one of our competitions be sure to check back to see if you've won anything! Remember if we don't hear from you for three weeks, we will give your prize to someone else.

Read inside for the details on this week's competitions.

World of Tanks giveaway

We asked you to tell us your best tank joke, in exchange we offered a World of Tanks goodie bag, complete with in game currency and items. Congratulations to Zlikowski, Moulders and Fireman0022 . Also Hovercraft whose breathtakingly bad pun wins him the one with Tiger II model. Here's the joke itself:

"Doctor, doctor! Please tend to my wife, she's just been shot by a WWII German tank destroyer."

"Marder?"

"No, her face was always like that."

Truly groan inducing, congratulations.

If you're one of our winners, send your full name and address in a private message (not a visitor message) to Tom Hatfield on the forums.

Don't forget, you still have time to enter our Paradox Interactive giveaway.