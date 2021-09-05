Popular

This Week in PC Gaming: Bloodhunt, Sonic Colors Ultimate, and Life is Strange: True Colors

This week's got sexy vampires in, Sonic in space and solving crimes with the power of empathy in Life is Strange.

Welcome to This Week in PC Gaming, a show where we take a look at the new games, updates, events, and more coming at you over the next week, every week, until the end of PC games as we know it. 

This stacked week has got a ton to chew on such as Bloodhunt, a battle royale set in the Vampire: The Masquerade universe, the best Sonic game comes to PC in Sonic Colors Ultimate, and a mix of murder and the supernatural in Life is Strange: True Colors. 

The PC gaming forecast shows that we have an incoming open beta for Amazon's epic fantasy MMORPG, New World. Let's hope our video cards fare a bit better this time around.  

Jorge Jimenez
Jorge is a hardware writer from the enchanted lands of New Jersey. When he's not filling the office with the smell of Pop-Tarts, he's reviewing all sorts of gaming hardware from headsets to game pads. He's been covering games and tech for nearly ten years and has written for Dualshockers, WCCFtech, and Tom's Guide.
