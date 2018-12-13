This Ryzen gaming PC with a GTX 1070 is $1000 right now

Now that the latest generation of Nvidia graphics cards have been out for a while, we're starting to see better discounts on gaming PCs with older 10-series GPUs. Right now, you can get an ABS Battlebox Essential Eclipse PC with a Ryzen 7 2700 CPU and a GTX 1070 GPU for $999.99—a $400 drop from the original MSRP.

The full specifications include an AMD Ryzen 7 2700 processor (with 8 cores and 16 threads), an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 8GB graphics card, 8GB of DDR-2400 RAM, a 120GB boot SSD, a 1TB hard drive, and Windows 10 Home. Building a PC with the same parts would cost you roughly $1,100, according to PCPartPicker.

The 600W power supply should leave you plenty of room to upgrade the graphics card in the future, should you want to do that. You can buy the PC from Newegg at the link below.