This new retro Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles beat-'em-up looks extremely cowabunga

Announced by retro enthusiasts Dotemu, Shredder's Revenge is a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles side-scrolling beat-'em-up inspired by 16-bit games like SNES classic Turtles In Time. Playing as the titular half-shelled heroes, the game sees you battling through the pixelated forces of Shredder's evil Foot Clan, either alone or with buddies via four-player online co-op.

"Bash your way through gorgeous pixel art environments and slay tons of hellacious enemies with your favorite Turtle, each with his own skills and moves, making each run unique," reads the game's Steam page, which has just gone live, albeit with no confirmed release date yet. "Choose a fighter, use radical combos to defeat your opponents, and experience intense combat loaded with breathtaking action and outrageous ninja abilities."

Check out the trailer above if you want to see the game in action. The gameplay starts about a minute in, and the pixel art is beautiful. It's colourful and crispy, just like the SNES games, but with more detailed animation. I'm also glad to see that you can toss enemies directly into the camera, which was always immensely satisfying in Turtles In Time. Dotemu nailed the similarly nostalgic Streets of Rage 4, so hopefully this reimagining will be just as strong.