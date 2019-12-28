This Minecraft texture pack will make you feel like you’ve dropped acid

I now have a headache because I’ve been staring at this gif of a Minecraft texture pack for five minutes:

That’s correct: It makes the textures move one pixel per frame in a single direction. It is the experience of having dropped acid without the risk of flashbacks, except every night in your dreams when you recall the experience of this mod. To the creator: Thanks, I hate it.

The resource pack, aptly named Moving Blocks Resource Pack, is available for free on Resource-Pack . The creator calls it “very suitable for challenges” which I think will probably be directly correlated with how likely you are to get motion sickness. Imagine the stark colors of The End, but they are all constantly moving in a strange swirl. The entire world a treadmill. I mean, just look: