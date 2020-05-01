This is what the PC Gamer forum has been chatting about this week

This week in the PC Gamer forums, first impressions of Assassin's Creed Valhalla, the best video game quotes, the month's best contributors as picked by our moderators, games we love that have been overlooked, and a discussion on the first game our members remember finishing.

Here's what our community have been enjoying this week:

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Assassin's Creed Valhalla was officially announced this week, confirming our suspicions that the next game in the RPG series would be all about Vikings. So far, we know that we'll be able to lead a Viking warband in Saxon England, that our badass Viking will be able to dual wield shields, and that, just like Odyssey before it, Valhalla will give you the option of playing as a female warrior. If you're after more of the latest details, there's plenty more info in our Assassin's Creed Valhalla information round-up.

Tell us what part of Assassin's Creed Valhalla you're most looking forward to over on the forum. Frindis has set up a thread where you can jot down your thoughts about the reveal and react to the trailer.

The cinematics was ok, I guess. What stomped me was how they have borrowed from a couple of scenes from the series Vikings. It just took me off guard and with that gold edition steelbook at the end, I dunno, I dunno... I'm a bit pessimistic, but that comes from somewhere, so prove me wrong, Ubisoft.—Fridis

Trailer looks amazing, I loved Vikings (the TV show) so am super hype for this!—SWard

Here is the thread.

Favourite Gaming Quotes

Has a character said something in a game that has just stuck with you since playing? Zloth has created the perfect thread celebrating the best quotes in games, from heart-swelling inspirational speeches to lines that made you split your sides from laughing. If you have any quotes you'd like to share, check out the thread. Bonus points if you can find a YouTube video that shows the character saying it.

I wish I could somehow link to it, but the "Burn in the fires of damnation!" from certain enemies in Sacred is so iconic, it still pops into my head sometimes even though it must be at least 5 years since I last played the game. Another one that's known to all my friends.—Pifanjr

The Enrichment Center reminds you that the Weighted Companion Cube cannot speak. In the event that the weighted companion cube does speak, the Enrichment Center urges you to disregard its advice. - GLaDOS.—I Will Haunt You

Here's a link to the thread.

April Community Showcase

Our PC Gamer community keeps on growing and this month we've seen some great content on the forums. Our community manager Mknott has once again picked out some members of the community who have created some great threads and discussions this month. Congrats to all those who were showcased!

As always, huge thanks to everyone here for making the PC Gamer Forums such a great place! This month we want to recognise three people who have been helping a lot of people out when it comes to hardware and getting the most bang for your buck in building a rig to last. Their posts really embody what I've always loved about gaming forums which are a real insight into the technical side in a friendly and readable way.—Mknott

Here's the link to the community showcase thread.

What game do you love that you think has been overlooked?

Over on PC Gamer, we have plenty of articles about overlooked RPGs, overlooked strategy games, and overlooked shooters, but what games do you love that have been cast aside? Chris' midweek question asks the community to give a shout out to the games you enjoy but feel have been overlooked by the gaming world. Leave your answers in the thread.

It's Quake Champions for me. The game deserves a big success, but it's not popular, unfortunately (816 players on average in the last 30 days). It mixes classic arena shooter gameplay with heroes that have unique powers.—Sarafan

Heroes of the Storm... Gets some attention but not enough for such an accessible and beautifully constructed game. The matchmaking can sometimes be imbalanced but mostly the rounds are thrilling. Deserves way more cred.—Rubycube99

Here's the thread.

What's the first game you remember finishing?

Jody's weekend question for the community is about the first game you ever finished. Do you remember the first time you saw the credits roll on a game? If you can't cast your mind back far enough, how about the first game you remember playing? Be sure to let us know by leaving a comment in the thread, your comment might be picked for the round-up on the website.

The first game I actually remember completing was either Silver (1999) or Outlaws (1997). Back then, I didn't have a large library of games, so I would tend to finish a game before moving onto the next. I also mainly played demos, as I didn't have the full games (I still have a couple of CD Gamer demos from 98-99 in my collection), and unless it was my Birthday or Christmas, there was no way of me getting any new games.—Dan

The first game I can remember playing from start to finish is Pandemonium! on PlayStation. It's all a little fuzzy, but I recall winding levels, plenty of platforming, and a man in a skin-tight jester's outfit that still haunts me to this day. I'll give a shout out to Klonoa: Door to Phantomile, as well. I can't remember if I ever finished it, but I sure remember trying to for many, many hours. —PCG Jacob

Here's the thread.

