Overlooked strategy games that are worth playing today

The idea behind our 'overlooked' lists is simple: if you were to find one in a bargain bin, or pop the ones you like the sound of into your Steam wishlist ahead of a sale, then you'd be able to quickly and cheaply build a collection of classics and curios that are still fun to play today.

We've previously rounded up some overlooked shooters and RPGs. Today, it's strategy's turn: a eclectic genre that bridges many styles and themes. We've been a bit liberal with the term, too—incorporating everything from turn-based tactics to city-builders in an effort to bring you a selection of games that are well worth investigating.

