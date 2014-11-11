Popular

This is what people are doing with the Source Filmmaker

Sfm

Look, I'm going to level with you: it's a slow news day.

I mean, I could use this time to tell you that a game has outsold another, earlier game in a specific territory. But do you care? I don't care.

Then I saw this, on Kotaku, who themselves saw it on Reddit. And you know what, yeah. This I care about.

I like to think it's what Nicolas Winding Refn would create if he were forced, at gunpoint, to make a machinima about a woodworker.

Link us to your favourite Source Filmmaker video in the comments. Together we can procrastinate this day away.

Update: Holy shit, this guy's channel is amazing.

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
