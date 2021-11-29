This giant 35-inch curved monitor is as cheap as it's ever been

Nobody likes a small screen, especially when you're looking for that perfect Cyber Monday gaming monitor deal. Let's not pretend, we all want it bigger and wider and maybe even... curved? This deal on an Asus TUF Gaming VG35VQ 35" monitor might not look like the deepest discount you'll see on this Cyber Monday, but that's partly because the seller seems to have a lower list price than every other retailer out there, which they've then lopped another $35 from.

The monitor has a 21:9 curved display with FreeSync support, 1 ms response time and a 100Hz refresh rate. The panel has a 3440 x 1440 UWQHD resolution, a 2500:1 static contrast ratio, and a 300 cd/m² brightness rating, and is mounted on an adjustable stand (there are also mounts available if required).

$479.00 Asus TUF Gaming VG35VQ | 35" | 21:9 curved screen | 100 Hz | 1ms response time | FreeSync | $479.00 $444.00 at BHPhotoVideo (save $35)

This doesn't look like a huge saving but for whatever reason this retailer's starting point is much lower than the competition: this same screen has a list price of $570 to $613 elsewhere. The screen size and curvature make this something of a luxury gaming monitor.

One of the nicer features of this Asus monitor series are the chunky menu buttons located on its chassis, which are of alternating height and sync with an intuitive menu with all your picture and game enhancement options.

This maybe doesn't feature all the bells and whistles of the fanciest models out there but, with that 100Hz refresh it's far slicker than a straight 60Hz or 75Hz model, and the full 3440 x 1440 resolution makes it a great affordable entry into the world of the ultrawide gaming monitor. And, if you just want a lot of screen real estate for the money, it's hard to go wrong with this.