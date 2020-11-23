This fast 24-inch gaming monitor is great for 1080p gaming and is on sale for $120

A fast gaming monitor can give you an edge over the competition, particularly in esports titles where a quick reaction time can be the difference between winning or losing. This deal on an 24-inch class monitor from AOC can give you that kind of advantage, and do it at a reasonable price. As in, just $119.99 at Office Depot.

Black Friday deals Black Friday 2020 deals: the place to go for the all the best Black Friday bargains.

That is a hefty saving of $110 over its list price, putting this one into budget territory. However, you're getting a better-than-budget display here. It sports a curved VA panel instead of a cheaper TN screen, which generally translates into better image quality and more flexible viewing angles (178 degrees) than what you might otherwise get in a less expensive gaming monitor.

It's also a quick display—it has a 144Hz refresh rate mated to a native 1920x1080 resolution. A 1080p resolution is a good match for a 24-inch panel (technically it's 23.6 inches), and is not super demanding on the GPU either. If you own a mid-range graphics card, you should be able to blow past 60 fps in many games, especially less demanding esports titles like Counter-Strike Source: Global Offensive and the such.

AOC 23.6-Inch Curved 1080p Gaming Monitor | 144Hz | $229.99 $119.99 at Office Depot

This monitor strikes a great balance between price and specs. It is one of the more affordable displays out there, but still serves up a VA screen with a fast 144Hz refresh rate and FreeSync support. You don't get HDR on this model, but most HDR implementations on cheaper displays don't get bright enough to do it justice anyway.View Deal

That is where the 144Hz refresh rate comes in handy. You might not always be able to hit 144 fps, depending on your GPU and what game you're playing, but it's nice to have the headroom for when you can.

This is also a FreeSync display, for a smoother gaming experience if you own a Radeon GPU. Other features include a 1ms response time, 250 nits brightness, 3,000:1 native contrast ratio, and 80,000,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio. And as for connectivity options, it serves up both HDMI and DisplayPort inputs.

AOC backs this monitor with a three-year warranty.