This bundle gets you Project Cars, Close to the Sun and 7 other games for AU$8

Project Cars 3 may have released a few months ago, but this Fanatical bundle still looks worthwhile: you'll get Project Cars and seven other games for AU$7.75. If you were buying all these games at RRP, it'd set you back AU$233.66. So it's quite a steal, even if you'd probably be mad to pay the RRP on Project Cars in 2020.

But what are the other games? Here's everything that's included:

Project Cars: Game of the Year Edition (usually AU$70.98)

Peaky Blinders: Mastermind (usually AU$35.95)

Close to the Sun (usually AU$28.95)

Rec Center Tycoon (usually AU$16.95)

Talisman Origins (usually AU$9.95)

Autonauts (usually AU$28.95)

RollerCoaster Tycoon Deluxe (usually AU7.99)

Chris Sawyer's Locomotion (usually AU$7.99)

Table Manners (usually AU25.95)

Obviously your mileage will vary on that line-up: if you want Close to the Sun, you may not exactly be champing at the bit to acquire Rec Center Tycoon. But still, just under AU$8 for Project Cars alone is a decent deal, and I can vouch for Close to the Sun being worth a look, imperfections and all.