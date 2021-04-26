This building wizard has recreated Hogwarts in Valheim

I am constantly in awe of the stuff people manage to build in Valheim. As well as some bomb-ass forts, we've seen the likes of Whiterun, and towers of both the Sauron and Eiffel variety get recreated in all their Viking glory.

Now, redditor Zabore has shared screenshots of their Hogwarts build, and it's pretty damn amazing. It's a work in progress, but it's already looking instantly recognisable with some iconic landmarks. There's Hagrid's hut, the Grand Hall, and even a Quidditch pitch, which is my personal favourite.

When asked what inspired the build, Zabore said they had seen people building Notre Dame and the Colosseum and began thinking about the biggest building they had seen. Zabore said they may do more with the Forbidden Forest next to Hagrid's house in the future, which is something I'd love to see.

The entire thing was done in debug mode, with Zabore saying they simply didn't "have the time to farm," which is very relatable. It's still mighty impressive and really showcases how far the Valheim community has come with creative builds in such a short space of time.

Iron Gate Studios is currently working on Valheim's first major update, Hearth and Home. It should give the community even more creative possibilities, with it focusing "on the house building aspect of the game, with more building pieces and stuff to do in and around the house."