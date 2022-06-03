This Alienware PC with a Ryzen 5800X and RX 6600 XT is half price right now

Alienware PCs frequently earn our praise (opens in new tab), offering a unique style and some potent hardware to match. You often have to pay a pretty penny to own one though, which is why we sit up and take notice when a model comes up that features a whopping 50% discount.

The Alienware R14 Ryzen Edition system has a strong Ryzen 7 5800X CPU. Its 8 cores are more than enough to power through games, and its pretty darn good at anything else you care to throw at it too. Add to that an RX 6600 XT graphics card and you're already a long way to justifying your outlay.

Chuck in 16GB of RAM, a 512GB NVMe SSD and a 1TB HDD, the distinctive Alienware case and an efficient 750W platinum rated power supply and you're looking at a capable desktop for work or play.

The system comes with Windows 11 home and you've got the option to add extra software including Office or anti-virus should you choose.

(opens in new tab) Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 Gaming Desktop (AMD Ryzen 7 5800X, RX 6600 XT, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD| AU$3,999 AU$1,999 (opens in new tab) (save AU$2,000) This Alienware gaming PC features a powerful Ryzen 7 8-core 5800X CPU and RX 6600 XT graphics card. Add in 16GB of RAM plus a 512GB SSD and a HDD for storage and you've got a well rounded and capable gaming PC. At two grand its a lot of PC for the money.

For two grand, a 512GB SSD isn't amazing, especially if you've got a large game library, but you can always update it in the future, or maximise its space by storing your media and miscellaneous files on the included HDD, leaving the SSD for your Windows and a few games.

The system comes with a year of Dell's premium support, which includes 24/7 phone assistance or visits from an on-site technician should you require it. If the idea of being elbows deep in a PC case is daunting for you, it's a nice bonus.

Did I mention that its 50% off? It's 50% off.