This 8GB Radeon RX 570 is just $140 right now, two free games included

It's a great time to build a budget PC, especially since AMD's Radeon RX 580 has been widely available at ~$200 for several months. If you don't have that much to spend on a graphics card, here's the next-best thing: ASRock's 8GB RX 570 is just $139.99 on Newegg right now. No mail-in rebate is required, and you even get two free games included.

This model has 8GB of GDDR5 memory, with a core clock of 1280 MHz (or 1331 MHz in OC mode). It also uses double ball-bearing fans and high-performance composite heat pipes, to maintain low temperatures while gaming.

This card should be able to handle most AAA games (albeit at lower quality settings), thanks to the 8GB of VRAM. Less graphically-intense titles, like Fortnite or Rocket League, will run perfectly at 1080p.

ASRock Phantom Gaming X Radeon RX 570 8GB | $139.99

If you don't have $200 to spend on an RX 580, this 8GB RX 570 is the next-best thing. The card also comes with two free games—you can pick from The Division 2, Resident Evil 2, and Devil May Cry 5. Buy at Newegg (Posted: 3/6)

