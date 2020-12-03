Popular

This 144Hz gaming laptop with a Core i5 CPU and RTX 2060 is just $799

By

Save $300 on a mid-range gaming laptop with this deal.

This 144Hz gaming laptop with a Core i5 CPU and RTX 2060 is just $799
Save $300 on a mid-range gaming laptop with this deal. (Image credit: Acer)

We're a few days removed from Black Friday, but there are still some great Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals out there. One of them is this Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop. It sports an Intel Core i5-9300H processor and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 with dedicated RT cores for ray tracing, and is marked down $300 to a fantastic $799 at Walmart.

Usually the RTX 2060 is found in laptops that cost a around a grand or a little more. There are exceptions from time to time, this being one of them. At this price, the RTX 2060 is your relatively affordable gateway into ray-traced gaming, and for less demanding titles, it can put the 144Hz 15.6-inch IPS display (1920x1080) to good use.

Affordable Ray Tracing

Acer Nitro 5 | 144Hz | i5 9300H | RTX 2060 | 16GB RAM | 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD | $1,099 $799 at Walmart (save $300)
Playing ray-traced games does not require a huge expenditure. This gaming laptop proves it by bring an RTX 2060 to the ray-traced part for only $799.
View Deal

The CPU, meanwhile, is a 4-core/8-thread Coffee Lake processor with a 2.4GHz base clock and 4.1GHz max turbo clock. It's not the most muscular CPU on the planet, but a reasonable choice for a $799 laptop (I wouldn't pay the full asking price for this combo).

Other parts and features include 16GB of DDR4 RAM (can be upgraded to 32GB), 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD for storage chores, the latest Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) wireless connectivity standard, and a four-zone RGB backlit keyboard (the WASD keys are highlighted). Overall, a good collection of parts for the asking price.

If you're looking for something different, then check out our continually updated roundup of cheap gaming laptop deals.

Paul Lilly

Paul has been playing PC games and raking his knuckles on computer hardware since the Commodore 64. He does not have any tattoos, but thinks it would be cool to get one that reads LOAD"*",8,1. In his off time, he rides motorcycles and wrestles alligators (only one of those is true).
See comments