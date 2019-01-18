This 144Hz Acer FreeSync monitor is on sale for $159 (Update: Sale ended)

Update: The monitor is no longer on sale.

Original story: A recent Nvidia driver update added G-Sync support to some FreeSync monitors. That means Nvidia graphics card owners no longer have to pay the (typically) higher prices for G-Sync displays, as FreeSync screens are typically cheaper. Case in point: Acer's 1080p 144Hz FreeSync display is currently $160 on Newegg. That's $60 cheaper than the original MSRP.

The Acer ED242QR is a 23.6-inch 1080p monitor with a VA panel. It supports FreeSync, with a maximum refresh rate of 144Hz. While it's not on Nvidia's list of officially-supported FreeSync displays (not yet, anyway), there are reports from owners that it works fine with G-Sync. However, we did receive one report from a PC Gamer reader that the monitor flickers in some games with G-Sync enabled.

The only major downside is that it doesn't support VESA mounting, so you'll have to always use the included monitor stand. You can buy the Acer ED242QR from the link below.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.