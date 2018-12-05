This 1080p IPS monitor from Acer is $105 right now

If you need a cheap 1080p monitor that still looks good, this might be the deal for you. The Acer G247HYL (great name, I know) is currently $104.99 on Amazon. That's a drop of $45 from the original MSRP, though the typical price floats around $120-130.
This is a 23.8-inch 16:9 display, with a resolution of 1920x1080 and a standard refresh rate of 60Hz. Despite the low price, the monitor uses an IPS panel (not TN), and there are dual 1.50W speakers. For input, you get one HDMI, one DVI, and one VGA.
Acer G247HYL IPS Monitor | $104.99 ($45.00 off)
This budget monitor still has all the essentials: an IPS panel, dual speakers, and HDMI input. Buy at Amazon
