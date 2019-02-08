Thimbleweed Park is the next free game on the Epic Games Store

If you haven't had the chance to pick it up yet, you're in luck—Thimbleweed Park is the next game to go free on the Epic Games Store for a limited time from February 21 until March 7.

The quirky, point and click murder mystery from the makers of Monkey Island and Maniac Mansion is the latest game to go free on the Epic Games Store in a bid to draw in players from other platforms. What Remains of Edith Finch and Subnautica are just two of the games that have already received the treatment and if you haven't had a chance to grab it yet, Axiom Verge is currently free until February 21.

The Epic Games Store promises to "feature one free game every fortnight throughout 2019." Sign up is free and you'll need to download the launcher to take get your hands on the free games. The current free game, Axiom Verge, is brilliant.