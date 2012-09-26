Thief 2 and System Shock 2 unofficial patches fix bugs and add widescreen support

Unofficial patches for System Shock 2 and Thief have appeared on a French forum , offering support for widescreen monitors at high resolutions. C'est bien! There are a few mods out there that'll do you a similar service, but these patches are bundled with some bug fixes. Both patches seem to share the same changelist, which will be a relief for all guards on shallow water watch as "AIs now breathe from their head instead of their stomachs. They will no longer drown when up to their waist in water."

Doors can no longer flee the game world either thanks to a fix for a bug that "sometimes caused doors to float away into infinity." 32-bit colour support is also included and "textures can now be automatically promoted to 32-bit, improving quality and effectively eliminating the palette limit."

The patch was spotted by former Irrational chap and co-founder of the awesome Idle Thumbs , Chris Remo , and Kotaku , and arrives alongside news of a new update for the epic Complex mod for Homeworld 2 . Modders FTW!