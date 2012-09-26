Homeworld 2 Complex mod 8.2.4 released

The massive, ambitious Homeworld 2 mod, Complex, has been updated again. If you're not familiar with Complex and fancy a proper challenge then it's certainly worth a download. Complex is built on the idea that waging war with a bunch of space boats would be a tremendous logistical challenge. There are crew members and officers to consider. Are they experienced? Are they happy? Have you fed your captains their pre-battle jam donuts? Is the cockpit radio tuned to Classic FM? These are the worries of an admiral.

Complex deepens almost every aspect of Homeworld 2, from tech trees to ship customisation. After a year of testing and tweaking, the latest update brings Complex to version 8.2.4. The range of all weapons has been increased by 40%, according to the patch notes, which should result in considerably broader battlefields. Find out more on the Complex site and grab the download from ModDB