There's a Frontier-themed Steam sale this weekend

Every weekend brings a new Steam sale, and over the next few days you can save on Frontier's entire range of games on the store. Highlights include Elite Dangerous for 65 percent off, with the same discount applied to its more expensive Commander edition, which includes its expansions. Planet Coaster has the same discount, and there are smaller price drops for its various DLC packs, if you're looking for more themed rides and the like. Last year's Jurassic World Evolution is 65 percent off, too.

The Dead Island series (whatever happened to Dead Island 2, eh?) is also discounted for today only, if that's something you've somehow never found yourself playing over the years. The whole series is 75 percent off in a bundle.

Our strongest recommendation, though, goes to Return of the Obra Dinn, which was close to being our GOTY for 2018, eventually landing the Best Puzzle Game award. This weekend Lucas Pope's game is 25 percent off on Steam, and it's been updated with Chinese and Korean language options.

The Frontier and Obra Dinn deals last until April 22nd.