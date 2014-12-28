The year in fancy graphics: 2014's most beautiful screenshots

2014 was a nice year for pretty games. The new consoles mean the homogenized cross-platform look has improved a lot, and when full attention is paid to the PC, we get fancier technology and unlimited resolutions to toy with. With a bit of effort, we can do some pretty mad stuff, like take 8K screenshots which, when downsampled, look brilliant.

To celebrate all these pixels, we've collected our favorite screenshots from our weekly Pixel Boost column—and taken some new ones—in this gallery of 2014's most graphics-ey games. Yes, some great looking games have been left out (there just isn't enough time in the year, is there?) but watch our Pixel Boost column throughout 2015 for more. Also note that the focus here is on games we can tinker with (high resolutions, HUD removal, free cameras), so while Transistor is beautiful, for instance, there's no particular value to our screenshots over any others.

I also encourage you to check out Dead End Thrills—a repository for gorgeous screens—and our own Andy Kelly's Other Places series, in which he composes striking video tours of beautiful game worlds.