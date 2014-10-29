Watch Dogs: Bad Blood DLC 6k screenshot gallery

Pixel Boost is our weekly series devoted to the artistry of games, and the techniques required to run them at high resolutions. Gallery by James Snook.

I updated my free camera for the latest version of Watch Dogs so I could use it with the Bad Blood DLC. As per usual, I created this with cheat engine. You can find a download link with a guide over over on the DeadEndThrills forums.

I used various graphics mods that I found on Guru3D. TheWorse has not updated his mod for the latest patch. The mods out there now use bits and pieces with personal tweaks by various users, but nothing looked as good as TheWorse 1.0. The screenshots were captured via SweetFX.

Want to download the full-resolution 6k images? Click the "enlarge" button in the top-right corner, then right-click and save as.