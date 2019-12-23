The Witcher season 2 will have a 'much more focused' story

The priority for the first season of The Witcher, showrunner Lauren Hissrich said in November, was setting up stories "that really capture audiences for years at a time." With the show now live and a second officially locked down, Hissrich gave GamesRadar some insight into what fans can expect in season two.

"What’s great about season two, I can tell you, is that, in what we’ve written, the story becomes much more focused. There’s a stronger drive in the story, because all of the relationships that we’ve been setting up in season one actually start to come into fruition in season two," Hissrich said.

"Characters start meeting and interacting more. That goes well sometimes. It doesn’t go well sometimes. But it’s kind of like, all of those building blocks that we set up for the world finally start to come together into something a little more concrete."

I haven't been able to watch any of The Witcher series myself yet, but several PC Gamer staffers quite like it. Last week, James wrote that our worries could be set aside, because Henry Cavill actually kicks ass as Geralt. Meanwhile, Andy Kelly has been recapping each episode (here's episode 1) in case you need refreshers between viewings.