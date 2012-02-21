The Witcher 2 is doing quite well: 1.1 million copies sold last year

It's been a good year for the Witcher 2. Big updates and free DLC packs have added new missions, bug fixes, balance changes and new game modes. It looks as though it's all paid off. Eurogamer report that 1,110,055 copies of The Witcher 2 made it into PC gamers' hands last year. 270 thousand of those were sold digitally, 40,000 through CD Project's digi distribution service, Good Old Games.

The even more surprising figure, CD Projekt's point of view, is that the original Witcher also did quite well, shifting 400,000 copies. "The sales results for The Witcher, five years on from the game's premier, are remarkable," CD Projekt Red managing director Adam Badowski told Eurogamer. "If anything, they prove that the content we put into our games ages well. The Witcher will continue to generate buzz in the coming years."

The Witcher 2 will certainly create a buzz in the coming months. The Witcher 2: Enhanced Edition is due out on April 17. The 1.1 million players who already have a copy will get their version upgraded for free.