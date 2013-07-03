The Walking Dead: 400 Days launch trailer gives its survivors a bad time

Here's the launch trailer for The Walking Dead DLC episode 400 Days. From the clips provided, we get a pretty good idea of what to expect: a standalone collection of five linked vignettes starring people who, from the looks of things, are having a bad thirteen-and-a-bit months. The episode's launch is being spread through the week over the game's various platforms. The PC release planned for later today.

I'm looking forward to this. It'll be nice to see the zombie apocalypse play out away from the spiralling drama of Season 1's survivors. Obviously fans will want to see what happened to [the character(s) that survived the game - Spoilers Ed], but there are plenty of stories that can be told through the format Telltale have developed.

The Walking Dead: 400 Days will cost $4.99, or internationally comparable monies.