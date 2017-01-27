The Surge CGI trailer features an ominous sci-fi corporation, and a release date

You've probably seen a bunch of gameplay footage for The Surge – a sci-fi action RPG by the studio responsible for Lords of the Fallen – but what's actually happening? This new CG trailer sets the scene: basically, there's an ominous corporation known as CREO, responsible for maintaining some form of globe-spanning shield. Naturally, things go bad.

Deck 13 puts it better: "Freshly recruited as an augmented worker, [protagonist] Warren's first day coincides with a catastrophic event deep inside CREO, during the routine surgical operation meant to graft, through flesh and bone, the exo-suit required for the company's employees. This disastrous event marks the first in a series of brutal events, turning this first day at CREO into a hellish nightmare of robots gone haywire, crazed employees with fried cranial implants, and artificial intelligence all wanting Warren dead."

Sounds like fun, doesn't it? It certainly sets the scene for lots of tactical, Dark Souls-esque sci-fi combat, which is what I'm looking forward to. The Surge will release in May 2017.