The Surge gameplay trailer shows off Dark Souls-inspired sci-fi combat

In this post-Dark Souls world, it's hard to turn your nose up at a title aiming to capture the measured combat style of that series. Deck13 gave it a red hot go with Lords of the Fallen, and now they're doing it again with The Surge, which is a science fiction take on the RPG formula.

The gameplay video embedded below is a satisfying look at how the combat will play out: it's melee, of course, and heavily reliant on stamina management. It's not a wholesale Souls clone though: there appears to be finishing moves, and dodging appears to rule over shields.

Dan Grillopoulos played the game back in March, and seemed impressed. "If the story matches the simple joy of these mechanics and its attractive style, The Surge could surpass its inspirations," he wrote. The Surge is expected to release some time in 2017.