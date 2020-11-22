The Steam version of Titanfall has an audio bug, but there's a fix for it

Titanfall, Respawn's multiplayer-only mech FPS from 2014, arrived on Steam out of the blue yesterday. Its user reviews are mixed right now, with some of the negative feedback coming from players who are having server issues, and others who have encountered an "unexpected parameter" error during installation that results in sound effects being replaced with a hissing noise.

Fortunately there's a fix for that, as explained by Dj Sonic on the Steam forum. Find the file cam_list in your Steam\steamapps\common\Titanfall\vpk directory, then drag it onto the audio_installer in Steam\steamapps\common\Titanfall\bin\x64. That should extract the audio files you're missing, and although you'll still see the error message, you should be able to hear actual sounds instead of static. Thanks, Dj Sonic.

As for being kicked out of servers, some players are reporting success by switching to servers in Asia, and there's an active Discord community, TF Remnant Fleet, happy to help.

If you left a negative review because you didn't realize the first Titanfall doesn't have a singleplayer campaign until after you bought it, nobody can really help you there. Sorry.