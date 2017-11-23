The Steam Link is on sale for $5

Update: GameStop has indeed sold out, but it's still available on Steam.

I bought a Steam Link just a couple months ago, so it naturally makes sense that it would go on sale for a fraction of what I paid. And I do mean a fraction: the Steam Link is on sale at GameStop for a surprising 90% off, dropping the price from it's usual $49.99 down to a measly $5 (though you'll have to pay shipping and handling as well). If the GameStop link sells out, it's also available direct from Steam.

It's quite a deal for a device that I'm pretty happy with and use semi-regularly to stream my Steam library to my TV. While you're shopping, don't forget to check out the rest of the best Black Friday deals we've found right here.