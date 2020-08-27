The Sims 4 is getting a Star Wars pack, and it looks pretty great

The Sims 4's stream of new expansion packs and add-ons just keeps on flowing, and the latest is a sci-fi crossover that feels like it should have happened years ago. Star Wars is coming to The Sims 4 next month, and it honestly looks pretty great in the trailer above.

The Sims 4 Star Wars: Journey to Batuu Game Pack is filled to the brim with Star Wars stuff for your Sims. There are spaceships like the X-Wing and Millennium Falcon, lightsaber and blaster battles, lots of aliens, stormtroopers and rebels, R2D2, and plenty of home customization options to turn your house into a Star Wars cantina.

According to the official site, you'll get to side with The Resistance, First Order, or the "scoundrels" and your choices will determine who will control the planet of Batuu. As you progress through the story, you'll unlock new rewards like "starfighter access, new outfits, and critical missions on Batuu."

The Sims 4: Journey to Batuu Game Pack will be released on September 8.