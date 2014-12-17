The Sims 4 content patch adds careers, cheats and Christmas

Sims 4's content patches sometimes seem like they're conceived by a random noun generator. Pools! Ghosts! Business! Christmas! Gnomes! It's business and Christmas for this latest update, which adds four new career paths, accrued time off, maternity and/or paternity leave, and a free, unlockable Holiday Celebration Pack.

The new career paths are spread across business and athletic career types. Sporty Sims can pick between Hall of Famer and Mr. or Ms. Solar System, while those with financial aspirations can become an Angel Investor or Business Tycoon.

Over on the festive side, EA has provided the following instructions for unlocking the Holiday Celebration Pack:

The Holiday Celebration Pack can be unlocked by logging into Origin and launching The Sims 4.

Banners within the main menu of The Sims 4 and in The Gallery will show the option to redeem the “Holiday Celebration Pack”.

Click on the respective banner to surface an in-game pop up that will place the Holiday Celebration Pack in your shopping cart.

No payment information will be required to check out.

You will then be directed to an order confirmation page. Click the “Close” button.

After closing, you will receive a notification that your content is preparing for download. Click the “OK” button.

Once the download is complete, a notification will inform you that the Holiday Celebration Pack has been successfully installed.

You will need to restart The Sims 4 in order to see content from the Holiday Celebration Pack in your game.

Do all that you'll get a bunch of festive objects and some Christmas jumpers.

Finally, new cheats have been added. One, seemingly, lets you set any object as your Sim's head. Because that might be a thing you want to do for some reason.

You can see a full list of added features and accompanying fixes over at the The Sims 4's updates page.