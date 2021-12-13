The Razer BlackShark V2 X is 50 percent off at Amazon Australia

The Razer BlackShark V2 tops our list of the best gaming headsets, so whenever something bearing the name "BlackShark" gets a near 50% discount it's worth paying attention. At the moment, Amazon Australia is offering the Razer BlackShark V2 X for a huge 49% off, bringing it down to AU$54 from its original AU$104.95.

Do take note, that the BlackShark V2 X is a tad different to the BlackShark V2. It boasts the same audio credentials (TriForce 50mm drivers, 7.1 Surround Sound, a HyperClear Cardioid mic), though the X variant doesn't have a detachable mic, and instead of a USB connection you're getting a 3.5mm jack. Preferring USB is understandable, though this also means you can use the BlackShark V2 X easily with consoles, if you've got one of those too.

Other than those changes, you're still getting a lightweight headset with the usual sturdy Razer build quality. Even better, it brings an otherwise pricey Christmas gift into the realm of stocking stuffer. Amazon Australia is currently promising delivery before Christmas for this one.

If the 3.5mm jack on the V2 X perturbs you, the USB sound card version of the BlackShark V2—ie, our favourite—is also on sale, albeit with a slightly less drastic discount. For a limited time, the Razer BlackShark V2 is available for AU$119, which is 32% cheaper than its usual AU$174.95 RRP. It has gone cheaper than that, most notably during the recent Black Friday sales apocalypse, but if you're in a rush to get a good headset before the holiday kicks in it's worth consideration.