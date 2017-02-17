The PC Gamer Weekender livestream brings the action to Twitch

This weekend, PC Gamer takes over Olympia in London for . If you can't join us at the Weekender, then we'll also be broadcasting highlights from the show live on Twitch from 13:00-17:00 on each day. Guests including Creative Assembly, Relic, Failbetter, Tripwire, Mode7, Cloud Imperium and Slightly Mad Studios will be joining us to chat and show off some new stuff. Just head to to tune in, and see below for the full schedule.
On Sunday, we'll also be broadcasting an exclusive Overwatch Q&A at 17:00 GMT. Don't miss it!
Saturday
13:00 Introduction to the Weekender with the PC Gamer team.
13:30 Halo Wars 2
14:00 ELEX
14:30 Rising Storm 2: Vietnam
15:00 Tokyo 42
15:30 Abandon Ship
16:00 Sunless Skies
16:30 Cloud Imperium Q&A
Sunday
13:00 Sniper Ghost Warrior 3
13:30 Pro gaming chat with Team Vitality
14:00 Dawn of War III
14:30 Battle Chasers: Nightwar
15:00 Frozen Synapse 2
15:30 Killing Floor: Incursion
16:00 Total War: Warhammer
16:30 Project Cars 2
See you in Twitch chat! For more information on the PC Gamer Weekender, check out .